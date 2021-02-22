La periodista Julia Otero anuncia que tiene cáncer y se retira de forma temporal

MADRIDActualizado:
La periodista Julia Otero ha anunciado este lunes al comienzo de su programa que padece cáncer y que se retirará de forma temporal para someterse a un tratamiento oncológico.
La directora y presentadora de Julia en la onda, de Onda Cero, ha explicado que el martes pasado en un control rutinario, "de esos que todos tenemos que hacernos, llegó la sorpresa". "En un rinconcito aparecieron células egoístas, como las llama el doctor López Otín", ha comentado.
"La palabra cáncer da miedo, pero estoy aprendiendo a pronunciarla en primera persona desde hace seis días", ha señalado la periodista que ha añadido que "no es fácil, pero ahí estamos". "A las cosas hay que llamarlas por su nombre", ha dicho.
La periodista, a pesar de verse obligada a estar alejada de los micrófonos durante un tiempo, asegura que tiene intención de no desconectar del todo: "Entre quimio y quimio me daré una vuelta por la radio", ha asegurado.
Durante el tiempo que Otero esté alejada de los micrófonos, Carmen Juan, junto con el equipo habitual de redactores y colaboradores del programa vespertino, permanecerá al frente de Julia en la onda.
