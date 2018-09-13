Público
Público

Maltrato animal Un perro desgarra de un mordisco el pene a un hombre que lo estaba pateando en Reus

El herido ha precisado cirugía de reconstrucción en el hospital, tras sufrir un desgarro en la piel y heridas en el glande y en el prepucio. Una testigo vio cómo el hombre atacó al animal y éste se defendió con un mordisco que le perforó los pantalones 

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Entrada del Hospital Joan XXIII de Reus, donde el hombre ha sido operado. (ARCHICVO | EFE)

Entrada del Hospital Joan XXIII de Reus, donde el hombre ha sido operado. (ARCHICVO | EFE)

Un hombre pateó a un perro en Reus y el animal le desgarró el pene de un mordisco, herida por la que ha precisado cirugía de reconstrucción en el hospital, según ha confirmado a Efe el Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM).

El hombre, un ciudadano senegalés, maltrató al perro en la calle Santa Teresa de Reus en la madrugada del pasado 11 de septiembre y el animal respondió con un mordisco, según una vecina que presenció los hechos.

El perro es propiedad de uno de los vecinos y también mordió a la víctima en la mano cuando intentaba zafarse del ataque.

Según publica hoy Diari de Tarragona, el mordisco perforó los pantalones de la víctima, le desgarró la piel del pene y le causó heridas en el glande y en el prepucio.

El SEM le trasladó al Hospital de Sant Joan de Reus, pero de allí le derivaron al hospital Joan XXIII de Tarragona, ya que precisaba cirugía de reconstrucción y urología.

Etiquetas