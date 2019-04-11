Público
Perros Una prueba de ADN permitirá identificar las heces de los perros y multar a los propietarios incívicos

Se trata de una medida del Ayuntamiento de Alcanar, en Tarragona, que permitirá identificar “con nombres y apellidos” a los responsables de las cacas abandonadas en la vía pública, que pueden conllevar sanciones de hasta 700 euros.

El Ayuntamiento de Alcanar, en Tarragona, pretende implantar un sistema tecnológico que permita identificar las heces de los perros y, de esta manera, poder sancionar a los dueños de aquellos canes que no recojan las cacas de la vía pública. Unas sanciones que podrían llegar a superar los 700 euros.

Para hacer posible esta innovadora medida, todas aquellas personas que tengan perro tienen un plazo de tres meses para hacer extracciones de sangre a sus mascotas. Para facilitar el proceso, el coste de las pruebas, según adelanta el diario La Vanguardia, correrá a cargo de  los centros veterinarios de la Comunidad. 

Una vez obtenidos los resultados con el perfil genético del animal, el propietario recibirá una chapa identificadora que servirá para asociar las heces con el animal y que servirá también para reconocer al perro en caso de perdida o robo.

Para ello, el Ayuntamiento elaborará una base de datos una vez obtenido el material genético de todos los animales, que ayudará al personal autorizado a identificar con "nombre y apellido" a los responsables de los excrementos abandonados en vías públicas. Así lo ha asegurado el alcalde de Alcanar, que ha apuntado que desde el consistorio quieren que "las heces de los perros dejen de ser un problema para los viandantes y pasen a serlo de los propietarios incívicos que los dejen allí".

