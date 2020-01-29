Un pez espada atraviesa el cuello de un joven en Indonesia

madrid
"Saltó del agua y me apuñaló el cuello", declara el joven Muhammad Idul a la BBC después de haber sobrevivido al ataque de un pez espada. El joven indonesio de 16 años fue a pescar de noche con un amigo del colegio el día del suceso.
Ambos se alejaron unos quinientos metros de la orilla, cada uno en su barco. Cuando su amigo Sardi encendió una linterna, el animal saltó del agua y atacó a Muhammad, atravesándole el cuello y tirándolo al agua. Este sostuvo al pez de 75 centímetros de largo con sus manos y, convencido por su compañero, lo mantuvo en su sitio para no empeorar la herida.
Los jóvenes nadaron hasta la orilla y posteriormente el padre de Muhammad trasladó a su hijo hasta el hospital más cercano, en la localidad de Bau-Bau, a media hora de su localidad natal. Una vez allí, los doctores no pudieron hacer nada por el herido, pues no contaban con el equipamiento necesario para la intervención, y solamente pudieron cortar el pez para que solo quedara la cabeza.
Finalmente, viajaron al hospital provincial de Makassar, donde cinco especialistas le retiraron al animal de su cuello en una intervención de una hora. Una semana después del suceso, Muhammad se encuentra en sano y salvo y en proceso de recuperación. "Tendré que tener más cuidado la próxima vez. Los peces espada no toleran la luz, por eso saltó del agua y me apuñaló", reflexiona ante la BBC finalmente el joven tras el susto.
