El Gobierno israelí firmó una enmienda que entrará en vigor en seis meses.

Un almacén con pieles de visón
Un almacén con pieles de visón. REUTERS

Israel se ha convertido en el primer país del mundo en prohibir la venta de pieles a la industria de la moda, gracias a una enmienda firmada esta semana y que entrará en vigor en seis meses.

"La industria de la piel provoca la muerte de cientos de millones de animales en todo el mundo e inflige una crueldad y un sufrimiento indescriptibles", dijo la ministra de Protección Ambiental, Gila Gamliel, en un comunicado después de firmar la enmienda.

Según el The Jerusalem Postcuando Gamliel anunció por primera vez los planes en octubre, quedó claro que los permisos futuros para el comercio de pieles aún se entregarían, pero solo en ciertos casos.

Estos permisos son emitidos por la Autoridad de Parques y Naturaleza, pero estos nuevos criterios los limitarían a ser otorgados solo en casos de "investigación científica, educación, instrucción y propósitos religiosos y tradiciones".

De esta forma, el reglamento, tendrá una excepción con motivo religioso: el uso para la confección del Schtreimel, un sombrero de piel de animal que llevan algunos judíos ultraortodoxos y que se seguirá autorizando.

La organización de derechos de los animales PETA elogió esta medida y la calificó como una "victoria histórica"  que "protegerá a innumerables zorros, visones, conejos y otros animales de ser asesinados violentamente por su piel", afirmo vía Twitter.

