El volumen de deshechos plásticos en el medio ambiente es tal que podrías estar consumiendo cinco gramos a la semana, lo que equivale a comerse una tarjeta de crédito, según un estudio encargado por la organización ambiental WWF International el miércoles.
El estudio, realizado por la Universidad de Newcastle de Australia, concluyó que la mayor cantidad de plástico se consume a través del agua potable, si bien otra fuente importante es el marisco, el cual normalmente se come entero, de modo que el plástico acumulado en su sistema digestivo también se consume.
"Desde el año 2000, el mundo ha producido un volumen de plástico equivalente al producido todos los años anteriores juntos, un tercio del cual se filtra a la naturaleza", dice el informe. El consumidor medio podría estar ingiriendo 1.769 partículas de plástico cada semana sólo a través del agua, afirma.
La cantidad de residuos plásticos varía según la zona geográfica, pero ninguna está totalmente libre de ellos, dice el informe, que se basa en las conclusiones de otros 52 estudios.
En Estados Unidos, el 94,4% de las muestras de agua del grifo contenía fibras de plástico, con un promedio de 9,6 fibras por litro. En Europa estaba menos contaminada, con fibras en el 72,2% de las muestras y sólo 3,8 fibras por litro.
