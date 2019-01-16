El 58,8% de las personas atendidas por Cruz Roja, es decir, más de la mitad de los usuarios, tienen que elegir entre pagar gastos básicos, como llevar una alimentación adecuada o pagar suministros, como las facturas eléctricas para calentar sus hogares.
Ésta es una de las conclusiones del boletín número 17 sobre la vulnerabilidad social asociada al ámbito de la vivienda y pobreza energética, un estudio cuya muestra son las 1,7 millones de personas atendidas por Cruz Roja, de las que 470.000 están en situación de extrema vulnerabilidad.
"La mitad de las personas que atendemos tienen que hacer elecciones bastante inaceptables, por ejemplo: detraer del presupuesto familiar dinero de alimentación para poder pagar el alquiler o recibos de suministros. No se trata de que se queden sin alimentarse pero sí es una alimentación de peor calidad", ha explicado durante la rueda de prensa Susana Gende Feely, técnica en el departamento de Estudios e Innovación de Cruz Roja.
De acuerdo al análisis realizado por Cruz Roja y la Universidad Carlos III, el 77% de las personas atendidas afirma que tiene dificultades para llegar a fin de mes, para el 65% los gastos de la vivienda suponen 'una carga pesada' y el 37% asegura que 'pasa frío en su hogar' durante el invierno.
Además, el 56% de las personas atendidas por Cruz Roja asegura que los problemas de vivienda y la pobreza energética tienen consecuencias en su salud, como enfermedades respiratorias, reumatismo o artrosis. El 35% no invita a nadie a su casa por este motivo y para más del 28% afecta al rendimiento escolar y la asistencia al colegio de sus hijos e hijas.
