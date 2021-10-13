La Policía advierte de la presencia de un agresor sexual recién excarcelado en el municipio madrileño de El Álamo

madrid
La Policía Local del municipio madrileño de El Álamo ha alertado a través de las redes sociales de la presencia de un agresor sexual en la localidad. Se trata de un hombre de una edad comprendida entre los 40 y los 50 años.
Según el comunicado, el hombre, un expreso recién salido de la cárcel tras cumplir condena, estaría ofreciendo a mujeres jóvenes subir a su vehículo.
Los agentes han pedido que se extreme la prudencia. Del mismo modo, han reclamado la colaboración ciudadana para localizar al hombre. Los vecinos aseguran que están asustados y reclaman más información sobre el hombre para lograr localizarlo.
