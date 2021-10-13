Estás leyendo: La Policía advierte de la presencia de un agresor sexual recién excarcelado en el municipio madrileño de El Álamo

Es un hombre de entre 40 y 50 años. Está ofreciendo subir a su vehículo a chicas jóvenes. Los vecinos aseguran estar asustados y reclaman más datos para poder identificarle. 

La Policía Local del municipio madrileño de El Álamo ha alertado a través de las redes sociales de la presencia de un agresor sexual en la localidad. Se trata de un hombre de una edad comprendida entre los 40 y los 50 años.

Según el comunicado, el hombre, un expreso recién salido de la cárcel tras cumplir condena, estaría ofreciendo a mujeres jóvenes subir a su vehículo.  

Los agentes han pedido que se extreme la prudencia. Del mismo modo, han reclamado la colaboración ciudadana para localizar al hombre. Los vecinos aseguran que están asustados y reclaman más información sobre el hombre para lograr localizarlo. 

