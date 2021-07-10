Estás leyendo: La Policía detuvo a un chico de 16 años que llevaba un machete de 60 centímetros en la celebración del Orgullo en Madrid

Público
Público

LGTBfobia Madrid La Policía detuvo a un chico de 16 años que llevaba un machete de 60 centímetros en la celebración del Orgullo en Madrid

El joven fue detenido por portar un arma prohibida entre la multitud congregada en la plaza Pedro Zerolo, lugar susceptible de provocar lesiones.

Imagen del machete requisado al menor de edad durante la celebración del Orgullo LGTB en Madrid. - Policía Municipal de Madrid
Imagen del machete requisado al menor de edad durante la celebración del Orgullo LGTB en Madrid. Policía Municipal de Madrid

MADRID

Actualizado:

La Unidad Central de Seguridad de la Policía Municipal de Madrid detuvo a un chico dominicano de 16 años con un machete de 60 centímetros de longitud y 46 centímetros de hoja oculta en su pantalón en las calles de Chueca durante las fiestas del Orgullo, ha informado a Europa Press un portavoz del Cuerpo Local.

La intervención policial tuvo lugar la madrugada del domingo 4 a la 1:00 h de la madrugada. Un grupo de unos 15 chavales con actitud eufórica y agresiva y con vestimenta propia de bandas latinas accedieron a la plaza Pedro Zerolo por la calle Capuchinos, donde había un filtro de aforo de Policía Municipal.

Los agentes les siguieron hasta dar con ellos dentro de la multitud, momento en el que salieron huyendo, aunque consiguieron alcanzar a seis de ellos. Tras identificarles les cachearon, descubriendo a un chico de origen dominicano de 16 años, con el machete escondido en el interior de un pantalón sujeto en la cintura y en el fémur. Fue detenido por portar un arma prohibida en lugar susceptible de provocar lesiones.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público