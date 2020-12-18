madrid
El Ministerio del Interior diseña ya en coordinación con el Ministerio de Sanidad un dispositivo de seguridad para garantizar el transporte y el almacenamiento de las vacunas contra el coronavirus, cuya primeras dosis está previsto lleguen a España los últimos días del año.
Fuentes del Ministerio del Interior aseguran que en el operativo participan las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del Estado, tal y como hicieron durante la primera ola de la pandemia cuando llegaron a realizar escoltas especiales en los traslados de material.
La próxima campaña de vacunación en Europa comenzará entre el 27 y el 29 de diciembre, una vez que la Comisión Europea autorice la distribución de la vacuna de Pfizer, la primera en llegar y de la que España ha comprado 120 millones de dosis.
Existirán 50 puntos de vacunación distribuidos por todo el país. Esos puntos de distribución no se harán públicos hasta que que esté perfilado el dispositivo de seguridad. Las comunidades autónomas comenzarán a suministrar la vacuna de forma simultánea, con un número de dosis que aún se desconoce, pero que llegará primero a residencias, centros sociosanitarios o grandes dependientes, con un reparto equitativo.
Las vacunas, en cajas de poliespam con cinco bandejas de 1.000 viales de cinco dosis cada una –es decir, 5.000 pinchazos–, deben conservarse con nieve carbónica a 80 grados bajo cero.
Tras las primeras inyecciones deberán pasar 21 días antes de la siguiente aplicación y aún quedarán meses, hasta junio, para que esté inmunizado el 60% de la población.
Según se establece en el Plan de Vacunación contra COVID-19, en la primera etapa de la vacunación se vacunará a 2,5 millones de personas, las cuales serán residentes y personal sanitario de residencias, así como de centros de grandes dependientes, y el resto del personal sanitario y los grandes dependientes no institucionalizados.expreso consentimiento.
