palma de mallorca
La Sección Primera de la Audiencia Provincial de Baleares juzgará este lunes a un hombre acusado de abusar sexualmente de su hija, de muy corta edad, y utilizarla para producir material pornográfico en Palma. La Fiscalía pide para él una condena a 15 años de prisión.
Según el escrito de acusación del fiscal, los hechos se remontan a un periodo comprendido entre 2013 y 2016. La Fiscalía sostiene que el hombre sometió a la niña a tocamientos sexuales y le mostró vídeos e imágenes de pornografía infantil en su ordenador y su móvil.
Su ordenador fue intervenido y analizado junto el móvil y dos discos duros. Se hallaron casi 6.700 archivos de foto y vídeo con contenido de pornografía infantil, incluyendo imágenes de su hija. El fiscal señala que la menor ha necesitado recibir terapia en la Unidad Terapéutica de Abuso Sexual Infantil (Utasi) como consecuencia de los hechos.
Además de la pena de cárcel, el fiscal también pide una orden de alejamiento en favor de la niña durante diez años y que se prive al padre de la patria potestad; y una indemnización de 18.000 euros. El hombre ya fue acusado en 2009 por tenencia de material pornográfico, por lo que la Fiscalía aprecia la circunstancia agravante de reincidencia.
