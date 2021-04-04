Estás leyendo: Los termómetros superarán los 20 grados este lunes en gran parte del país

Según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet), además del aumento generalizado de temperaturas, en buena parte de Andalucía, Murcia, sureste de la meseta sur e interior del País Valencià se esperan intervalos nubosos con probabilidad de algunos chubascos dispersos.

Vista de la playa de la Barceloneta este sábado, en Barcelona (Catalunya). Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

Las temperaturas máximas subirán este lunes en el este de la meseta norte, el sistema Ibérico y el norte del área mediterránea, con un aumento notable en el interior del País Valencià. De este modo, en gran parte del país se alcanzarán o superarán los 20 grados centígrados (ºC) de máxima.

En cuanto a las mínimas, se prevén pocos cambios, produciéndose heladas débiles en los sistemas montañosos y páramos de la mitad norte, que serán algo más intensas en Pirineos.

Según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet), en buena parte de Andalucía, Murcia, sureste de la meseta sur e interior del País Valencià se esperan intervalos nubosos y nubosidad de evolución, con probabilidad de algunos chubascos ocasionales y dispersos, sobre todo en áreas de montaña.

También habrá nubosidad de evolución en Mallorca, sin descartar algún chubasco débil. Y estará poco nuboso o despejado en el resto de la Península, aunque con algunas nubes bajas al principio en el entorno de Alborán y en el área cantábrica.

Al final del día, los cielos se cubrirán en esta última zona y en el Pirineo occidental, con baja probabilidad de lluvia débil. En Canarias, se prevén cielos nubosos o con intervalos nubosos, quizá con alguna precipitación débil y aislada en las islas occidentales.

No se descartan nieblas matinales en áreas interiores de Galicia y el Cantábrico ni en zonas montañosas de Andalucía y País Valencià.

Por último, soplará el viento de componente norte en el tercio norte peninsular, con intervalos de fuerte en el Ampurdán y litoral de Galicia. En Balears y litoral sureste, el viento rolará a suroeste, el viento será de levante en el Estrecho, se esperan vientos flojos en la vertiente atlántica, y en Canarias, soplará viento de componente norte en las islas orientales.

