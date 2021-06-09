Estás leyendo: Emmanuel Carrère gana el Premio Princesa de Asturias de las Letras 2021

El escritor y periodista francés, considerado uno de los máximos exponentes de la literatura de no ficción, ha obtenido este premio, al que optaban treinta y tres candidaturas de veinte nacionalidades.

El escritor y periodista francés Emmanuel Carrère (París, 1957), considerado uno de los máximos exponentes de la literatura de no ficción, ha obtenido este miércoles el Premio Princesa de Asturias de las Letras 2021, al que optaban treinta y tres candidaturas de veinte nacionalidades.

El autor de El adversario, la novela que le consagró y en la que narraba la vida del criminal Jean-Claude Romand, toma así el relevo de la ensayista y profesora de cultura clásica canadiense Anne Carson, que obtuvo el premio el año pasado, y se convierte en el segundo escritor francés en recibir el galardón tras el concedido en 2018 a la novelista Fréderique Audoin-Rouzeau (Fred Vargas).

El de las Letras es el quinto galardón en fallarse de los ocho que concede anualmente la Fundación Princesa de Asturias tras los otorgados a la artista serbia Marina Abramovic (Artes); a la periodista y escritora estadounidense Gloria Steinem (Comunicación y Humanidades); al economista indio Amartya Sen (Ciencias Sociales) y la nadadora paralímpica española Teresa Perales (Deportes).

Los Premios Princesa de Asturias están destinados, según señala su Reglamento, a galardonar "la labor científica, técnica, cultural, social y humanitaria realizada por personas, instituciones, grupos de personas o de instituciones en el ámbito internacional".

Conforme a estos principios, el Premio Princesa de Asturias de las Letras se concederá a "la labor de cultivo y perfeccionamiento de la creación literaria en todos sus géneros".

El Premio está dotado con una escultura de Joan Miró –símbolo representativo del galardón–, un diploma, una insignia y la cantidad en metálico de 50 000 euros.


