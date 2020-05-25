madrid
Podemos ha presentado este lunes una nueva imagen visual con un diseño que pretende dar protagonismo a sus círculos de inscritos y mostrar su cohesión tras la III Asamblea Ciudadana del partido, en la que el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, salió reelegido secretario general.
Para el secretario de Comunicación de Podemos, Juanma del Olmo, el nuevo diseño muestra la evolución de la formación en sus seis años de existencia con una imagen "renovada y audaz, pero que no olvida sus orígenes".
"Aporta madurez, robustez y solidez para un partido recién salido de su III Asamblea Ciudadana y que está preparado para encarar los próximos retos como fuerza de Gobierno", ha explicado del Olmo, que también es responsable de Comunicación y Estrategia de la Vicepresidencia Segunda del Gobierno.
La nueva imagen tiene como símbolo un par de círculos entrelazados con los que Podemos trata de mostrar que lo más importante son sus inscritos y expresar "cohesión, dinamismo y fuerza", según el dirigente del partido morado, un color que sigue siendo clave para la formación.
También se mantiene una tipografía "clara y sencilla" en alusión al camino que Podemos entiende que debe seguir para comunicar su discurso.
