La borrasca Gloria esta remitiendo este martes, aunque todavía doce comunidades continúan en aviso por nieve, viento, lluvias e intenso oleaje, con especial incidencia en Aragón y Catalunya, donde hay aviso rojo por copiosas nevadas y por mala mar respectivamente, informa la Agencia de Meteorología (Aemet) en su web.
Aragón sigue con aviso rojo (riesgo extremo) en la provincias de Teruel por fuertes nevadas que dejarán una acumulación de nieve de 50 centímetros en 24 horas en puntos de Gúdar y Maestrazgo; Aemet señala que la cota de nieve comenzará a todos los niveles para subir paulatinamente y situarse en 1400 metros.
En Zaragoza hay alerta naranja (riesgo importante) por nevadas intensas en la ibérica zaragozana por encima de los 1.000 metros y aviso amarillo por rachas fuertes de viento; Huesca continúa en amarillo por rachas de 80 kilómetros por hora.
La Aemet advierte de que con la alerta roja el riesgo meteorológico es extremo
Catalunya tiene aviso rojo en Barcelona y Girona por fuerte oleaje con olas de 7 metros; Aemet alerta de que el oleaje podría ocasionar "alto impacto" en paseos marítimos y líneas de costa. En Barcelona, Girona y Tarragona hay también aviso naranja por nevadas, fuertes lluvias o rachas de viento.
En Castilla-La Mancha persiste la alerta naranja en Albacete, Cuenca y Guadalajara, donde se prevén copiosas nevadas en una cota entre 800/1.000 metros, que dejarán 20 centímetros de espesor en 24 horas en puntos de Alcaraz, Segura, en la serranía de Cuenca y en Parameras de Molina.
En la fachada mediterránea las Islas Baleares continúan en naranja por fenómenos costeros adversos con vientos del este y del nordeste -fuerza 7 a 8- y con olas ente los 4 y 6 metros.
En la Comunitat Valenciana, una de las más afectadas por el temporal, persiste la alerta naranja por mala mar, con fuerte oleaje entre los 4 y 6 metros, y aviso también naranja por nevadas en el norte de Castellón y por fuertes lluvias en el interior norte de Castellón y en el interior sur y litoral sur de València.
Las comunidades de Andalucía, Madrid, Castilla y León, La Rioja, Asturias y Murcia han activado el aviso amarillo (riesgo) por lluvias, nevadas, viento u oleaje, mientras que en Galicia sigue la alerta naranja en la provincia de A Coruña por mar combinada de componente norte con olas entre los 4 y 5 metros, ocasionalmente de entre 5 y 6 metros.
La Aemet advierte de que con la alerta roja el riesgo meteorológico es extremo con fenómenos no habituales de intensidad excepcional y con un nivel de riesgo para la población muy alto, y con la alerta naranja existe un riesgo meteorológico importante en fenómenos no habituales y con cierto grado de peligro para acciones usuales.
