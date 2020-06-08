Estás leyendo: Chubascos y tormentas en zonas del este peninsular y Baleares

Se esperan cielos nubosos o cubiertos con chubascos y tormentas en algunos puntos de España, que pueden ser localmente fuertes y persistentes, y podrían ir acompañadas de granizo.

Un grupo de personas paseando por la playa de San Lorenzo de Gijon, bajo un fuerte chubasco y viento - EFE/Alberto Morante
madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

Las lluvias y tormentas afectarán este lunes 8 de junio a la zona del Levante y Baleares, donde se han activado avisos por estos fenómenos en nueve provincias, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).

Así, durante la jornada, se esperan cielos nubosos o cubiertos con chubascos y tormentas en el nordeste de Catalunya, Comunitat Valenciana, Murcia, Almería y Baleares, que pueden ser localmente fuertes y persistentes, especialmente en el Levante y Baleares, donde además podrían ir acompañadas de granizo.

Los chubascos también podrán ser puntualmente intensos en zonas del sur del sistema Ibérico y extremo oriental de Castilla-La Mancha. Y en el Cantábrico, alto Ebro y Pirineos, estará nuboso o cubierto con precipitaciones, que posiblemente serán persistentes en el litoral vasco.

En el resto de la Península, habrá predominio de cielos poco nubosos, con nubes de evolución diurna en el interior, mientras que en Canarias, se esperan posibles lluvias débiles en el norte de islas montañosas.

Se ha activado aviso amarillo por lluvia y tormenta en varios puntos del país, mientras que en algunos lugares de Murcia hay avisos amarillos y naranjas

Así, se ha activado el aviso amarillo (riesgo) por lluvias en: Mallorca, Albacete, Barcelona, Girona, Alicante, Castellón y Valencia; y por tormentas en: Almería, Mallorca, Albacete, Alicante y Valencia, además de Ibiza y Formentera por ambos fenómenos. Asimismo, Murcia tendrá varios avisos: el altiplano de Murcia, el noroeste de Murcia y el Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca y Águilas, tendrán avisos amarillos por lluvias y tormentas; y en la Vega del Segura y en Campo de Cartagena y Mazarrón, estos avisos serán de nivel naranja (riego importante).

Descenso térmico

Con respecto a las temperaturas, las diurnas experimentarán un descenso en el centro peninsular y área mediterránea, y ascenderán en el tercio norte y Extremadura, mientras que las nocturnas bajarán. Según la AEMET, las temperaturas serán inferiores a las habituales en el tercio nordeste peninsular y Baleares.

Por último, el viento soplará de componente norte en la mitad norte de la Península; del nordeste en el litoral sudeste, Baleares y Canarias; será de poniente en el litoral andaluz, con intervalos de fuerte en Alborán; y flojo en el resto.

En este sentido, el viento afectará a la mar este lunes, poniendo en aviso amarillo por oleaje a Málaga y a Girona.

