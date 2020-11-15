madrid
Los cielos nublados predominarán este domingo en casi todo el país, con excepción del este de la Península, y habrá precipitaciones localmente fuertes o persistentes en el oeste de Galicia y en la isla de La Palma (Canarias), según ha informado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
Estas lluvias se podrían extender de forma más débil y aislada a otras zonas de la Península, salvo el área mediterránea, donde estará poco nuboso con intervalos de nubes medias y altas. En el archipiélago canario habrá intervalos nubosos en general, más abundantes en la isla de La Palma.
El ciclón tropical Theta, se acercará a unos 250 km al noroeste de La Palma durante el domingo. Se prevé que los efectos más significativos en Canarias sean las rachas muy fuertes de viento en torno a 80 km/h en las islas occidentales, especialmente en medianías y zonas altas, y los chubascos que podrán alcanzar intensidades de 15 litros en 1 hora en la isla de La Palma. En algunos puntos de Andalucía, se crearán probables nieblas matinales y no se descarta que se extiendan al resto de la vertiente atlántica peninsular.
En cuanto a las temperaturas diurnas, estarán en ascenso en la mitad sur peninsular y valle del Ebro, y las nocturnas también en ascenso en la mitad norte peninsular, salvo en el noroeste de Galicia, donde bajarán.
Además, predominio de vientos del suroeste en buena parte de la Península y Baleares, con intervalos de fuerte en el norte de Galicia y Cantábrico, salvo en Andalucía y cuenca del Ebro, donde serán flojos variables. En Canarias, intervalos de viento fuerte del suroeste en las islas occidentales, y flojo variable en el resto.
