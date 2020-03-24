Madrid
La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET) ha avisado a ocho provincias del sureste peninsular y a las ciudades autónomas de Ceuta y Melilla por riesgo (amarillo) o riesgo importante (naranja) por lluvias intensas, vientos fuertes y fenómenos costeros.
El riesgo más importante por lluvias afectará principalmente a Murcia, donde se pueden acumular más de 20 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora, aunque también estarán en situación de riesgo Alicante, Cádiz, Almería y Ceuta. Las ciudades costeras estarán en riesgo por vientos del noreste con fuerza 7 y olas de 3 a 4 metros. Las principales provincias afectadas serán Alicante, Murcia, Granada, Málaga, Ibiza, Formentera y las ciudades autónomas de Ceuta y Melilla.
En la mitad sureste peninsular los cielos estarán nubosos o cubiertos con precipitaciones en el entorno de la Comunitat Valenciana, Murcia, sur de Castilla-La Mancha, Andalucía, Estrecho, Alborán y sur de Balears. También podrán ser fuertes y persistentes, además de acompañados por tormentas ocasionales en el sur de Valencia/norte de Alicante y Murcia/Almería, así como en Melilla, Ceuta y extremo sur de Cádiz. Por la tarde la nubosidad se extenderá por el resto de la Península y no se descartan chubascos dispersos en la cordillera cantábrica occidental y, más probablemente, precipitaciones en el área pirenaica. Sin embargo, estas precipitaciones tenderán a debilitarse al final del día.
Las provincias costeras se verán afectadas por olas de 3 a 4 metros
Las precipitaciones serán en forma de nieve en el este de Andalucía a partir de 1.600 a 2.000 metros y en Pirineos durante la segunda mitad del día a partir de 1.600 a 1.800 metros, bajando al final del día de 1.400 a 1.600 metros de altura. Las temperaturas diurnas descenderán en el sudeste peninsular y Baleares pero subirán en el oeste y en Canarias, produciendo heladas en algunos puntos.
Finalmente, se prevé que soplarán vientos del este en la Península y Baleares, aunque serán flojos en la mitad norte y más intensos en el sur, llegando a ser fuertes en el Estrecho, Melilla, sur de Baleares y en el litoral sudeste. En Canarias los vientos soplarán desde el norte.
