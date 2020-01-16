Público
Previsión meteorológica Prepárate para la llegada del primer frío polar de 2020: nieve y viento para este fin de semana

En muchas zonas las máximas no pasarán de 5 grados centígrados. A consecuencia del viento fuerte, la sensación térmica será mucho más fría. En zonas del Mediterráneo, se espera que el viento sople a una velocidad de unos 80 km/h.

Una joven atraviesa en bicicleta el Puente de Piedra sobre el río Ebro a su paso por Zaragoza este lunes. / EFE - JAVIER CEBOLLADA

Una masa de aire polar "muy intensa" llega a la Península este fin de semana, según la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET). En concreto, este sábado bajarán de forma significativa las temperaturas dejando heladas y precipitaciones por la entrada de esta masa que recorre Europa.

Este frente afectará a la Península y a las islas Baleares entre este sábado y domingo, "con precipitaciones que se irán extendiendo de oeste a este", destacan desde la AEMET.

Este descenso de temperaturas será acusado sobre todo desde este domingo, que dejará "precipitaciones abundantes en el área mediterránea que se extenderán de forma más débil al interior peninsular y Cantábrico", añaden.

En general, ha avisado de que en muchas zonas las máximas no pasarán de 5 grados centígrados pero además, a consecuencia del viento fuerte, la sensación térmica será mucho más fría, especialmente en zonas del Mediterráneo, donde se espera que el viento sople a una velocidad de unos 80 kilómetros por hora.

De momento, pese a que aún hay incertidumbre, "se va confirmando" que a partir del domingo habrá un temporal de lluvias en el Mediterráneo, y lloverá o nevará "con intensidad" en el sur de Aragón, sur de Catalunya, este de Castilla-La Mancha, Comunidad Valenciana, Andalucía oriental, Murcia y Baleares. También "seguirán" las lluvias y nevadas en el tercio norte peninsular, sobre todo a partir del domingo.

Las fuertes rachas de viento afectarán a todo el territorio, y en especial al área mediterránea, "dando un temporal marítimo en la zona", explican desde la AEMET a través de un comunicado. La cota de nieve descenderá hasta los 300-600 metros en el este y norte peninsular.

Los efectos de esta masa polar se mantendrán hasta la próxima semana, "con tendencia a ir mejorando a partir del miércoles 22", señalan. De cara al lunes, considera "bastante probable" que siga el temporal en el Mediterráneo por lo que cree que podría ser un día "muy lluvioso" en el Mediterráneo, este de Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia, Andalucía oriental, Baleares, sur de Aragón y Catalunya.

