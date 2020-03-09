madrid
Las temperaturas subirán este lunes 9 de marzo en buena parte del país, mientras una quincena de provincias continuarán con avisos por viento y oleaje, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
Así, este lunes se esperan cielos nubosos o con intervalos nubosos en el Cantábrico oriental, área pirenaica y noreste de Catalunya, con lluvias débiles que tenderán a remitir a lo largo del día.
Igualmente, se prevén intervalos nubosos en el resto de la mitad norte peninsular y en Baleares, predominando la nubosidad media y alta, sin descartar algún chubasco en el norte de Mallorca y en Menorca. Y en el resto del país, los cielos estarán poco nubosos o contarán con nubes altas.
La cota de nieve este lunes será de unos 1.200 metros en Pirineos, subiendo por encima de los 1.600 metros. En este sentido, Girona tendrá aviso amarillo (riesgo) por nieve.
Con respecto a las temperaturas, las diurnas subirán en el interior de Galicia, oeste de la Meseta, y litoral sur de la Península, mientras que descenderán en el Cantábrico oriental, valle del Ebro y Pirineos. En cualquier caso, las mínimas experimentarán un ascenso en la Península.
Por último, el viento soplará del noroeste en el nordeste peninsular, con intervalos de fuerte en la cuenca del Ebro, Ampurdán y Pirineos; será del oeste en los litorales de Galicia, Cantábrico y Estrecho; alisios del noreste en Canarias, con algunos intervalos de fuerte; y flojos variables en el resto.
Precisamente, el viento pondrá en aviso amarillo a: Huesca, Zaragoza, Teruel, Castellón, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida y Tarragona. Asimismo, el viento provocará mala mar en Asturias, Mallorca, Menorca, Cantabria, A Coruña, Lugo, Guipúzcoa, Vizcaya y Tarragona, donde hay avisos amarillos por fenómenos costeros, así como a Girona, donde el nivel de alerta será naranja (riesgo importante).
