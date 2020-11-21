Estás leyendo: Prisión para el detenido que intentó raptar menores en Cádiz

Prisión para el detenido que intentó  raptar menores en Cádiz

Al que ha ingresado en prisión el juzgado le considera autor de tres delitos de detención ilegal en grado de tentativa y otro de seguridad en el tráfico.

Coche de la Policía Nacional /Archivo
efe

El juzgado ha dictado prisión contra el hombre detenido el pasado jueves que fue identificado por varias menores en Chiclana (Cádiz), tras haber intentando raptarlas en las inmediaciones de dos institutos.

Según fuentes de la Guardia Civil, el detenido ha pasado a disposición judicial este mediodía junto a otro hombre que también fue arrestado con él, que ha quedado en libertad con cargos, acusado de cooperador necesario.

Al que ha ingresado en prisión el juzgado le considera autor de tres delitos de detención ilegal en grado de tentativa y otro de seguridad en el tráfico.

Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado jueves, cuando el detenido trató de introducir en un vehículo en el que viajaba a tres menores de unos 15 años en diferentes lugares y momentos del mediodía en horario escolar.

Las jóvenes lograron zafarse del hombre y avisar a sus padres y a sus institutos, lo que activó una alerta en la zona y llevó a la Guardia Civil a iniciar un dispositivo de localización.

Los agentes encontraron el vehículo horas más tarde, con dos hombres en su interior, que fueron detenidos y llevados a los calabozos de la Guardia Civil, donde las menores pudieron identificar a uno de ellos como la persona que intentó introducirlas en el mismo.

Este sábado, tras pasar a disposición judicial y posterior declaración de las menores, sus padres y responsables de uno de los institutos, el juzgado ha decidido el ingreso en prisión del acusado de la detención ilegal y la libertad con cargos del acusado de colaborar con él.

