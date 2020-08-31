Estás leyendo: La jueza mantiene la suspensión del tercer grado de Junqueras, Sànchez y Rull

PROCÉS La jueza mantiene la suspensión del tercer grado de Junqueras, Sànchez y Rull

La magistrada insiste en que la suspensión continuará vigente "hasta que la Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo lo resuelva" en fase de apelación, pese a que los tres políticos presentaron recursos de reforma.

El líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, en la comparecencia que él hace con los otros presos del 1-O antes de su nuevo ingreso en prisión en Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, localidad próxima a la prisión de Llenoders, Barcelona. /Pau Venteo / Europa Press
BARCELONA

EUROPA PRESS

La titular del Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria cinco de Catalunya mantiene la suspensión del tercer grado del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat y líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras; del expresidente de la ANC y exdiputado de JxCat, Jordi Sànchez, y del exconseller Josep Rull hasta que el Tribunal Supremo resuelva los recursos de apelación de la Fiscalía.

En sendos autos consultados este lunes, la magistrada desestima los recursos de reforma interpuestos por las defensas de estos tres condenados por el Tribunal Supremo por impulsar el proceso soberanista. Además, insiste en que la suspensión continuará vigente "hasta que la Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo resuelva" en fase de apelación.

La jueza había desestimado el 19 de agosto el recurso de alzada presentado por la Fiscalía contra la progresión a tercer grado de los tres líderes independentistas, confirmando la decisión de la Secretaría de Medidas Penales de la Conselleria de Justicia, pero acordó suspender el tercer grado hasta que el Supremo se pronunciara en fase de apelación.

Los tres políticos presentaron recursos de reforma, exclusivamente contra la suspensión de la aplicación del tercer grado, a lo que el Ministerio Público se ha opuesto.

En sus autos, la magistrada argumenta que "las alegaciones realizadas en el recurso de reforma interpuesto por la defensa del interno no modifican ni desvirtúan los criterios tenidos en cuenta" para suspender el tercer grado.

Asimismo, considera que los recursos han perdido "objeto" tras la presentación de los recursos de apelación de la Fiscalía ante el Supremo.

