La Fiscalía ha recurrido ante el Tribunal Supremo el tercer grado que le fue concedido a Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull y a los Jordis.

Josep Rull, Raül Romeva, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Cuixart, Oriol Junqueras i Josep Rull davant de Lledoners. Òmnium Cultural.
Imagen de archivo - Josep Rull, Raül Romeva, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Cuixart, Oriol Junqueras y Josep Rull en Lledoners. Òmnium Cultural.

BARCELONA

PÚBLICO / EFE

La Fiscalía ha recurrido ante el Tribunal Supremo el tercer grado les fue concedió a los siete líderes independentistas presos en la cárcel de Lledoners y que la juez de vigilancia penitenciaria avaló la semana pasada.

En sus siete recursos a la sala segunda del Supremo, a la que como tribunal sentenciador corresponde revisar la clasificación penitenciaria de los presos del "procés", el fiscal pide que se les revoque el tercer grado para evitar "transmitir a la sociedad que puede quedar impune el haber convertido la propia voluntad en ley fuera de los cauces legalmente establecidos".

La juez de vigilancia avaló la semana pasada el tercer grado de los exconsellers Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull y de los Jordis, aunque lo mantuvo suspendido a la espera de que resuelva el Supremo.

