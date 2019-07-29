Público
Protección de datos Toda empresa que comparta datos con Facebook debe informar a los afectados

ARCHIVO

Una empresa que comparte con Facebook datos personales de sus visitantes debe informar a los afectados desde el primer momento sobre la recopilación y fines del tratamiento de esa información, según dictaminó el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE).

La corte con sede en Luxemburgo se pronunció sobre una pregunta prejudicial planteada por un tribunal alemán con motivo de la denuncia de una asociación de defensa de los consumidores contra la empresa alemana de comercio electrónico Fashion ID, dedicada a la venta de prendas de vestir.

Fashion ID insertó en su sitio de Internet el botón "me gusta" de Facebook, lo que hacía que, cuando un visitante consultara el sitio web de la empresa, se transmitieran a Facebook Ireland datos personales de ese visitante.

Esa transmisión se efectuaba sin que el visitante fuera consciente de ello y con independencia de si era miembro de Facebook o de si había clicado en el botón "me gusta".

Identidad y los fines del tratamiento


Verbraucherzentrale NRW, asociación alemana de defensa de los consumidores, reprochó a Fashion ID haber transmitido a Facebook Ireland datos personales de los visitantes sin el consentimiento de estos e incumpliendo las obligaciones que establece la normativa de la UE.

Los jueces europeos concluyeron que el administrador de un sitio de Internet como Fashion ID debe comunicar al afectado la información en el momento en el que se recaban los datos, como por ejemplo su identidad y los fines del tratamiento.

Añade el tribunal que parece que el objetivo de insertar el botón "me gusta" de Facebook en la web de la empresa es obtener una ventaja comercial, al optimizar la publicidad para sus productos, lo que beneficia tanto a Fashion ID como de Facebook Ireland.

Sin embargo, puntualiza que la empresa textil no es responsable, en principio, del tratamiento ulterior de esos datos efectuado únicamente por Facebook.

