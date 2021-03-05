Estás leyendo: 'Público' organiza este 8M una tertulia feminista con Virginia Pérez Alonso, Cristina Fallarás, Itziar Castro, Tuices y Ana Bernal Triviño

8M Mujer Y covid: El año de la resistencia
#YTúQuéPides

8M 'Público' organiza este 8M una tertulia feminista con Virginia Pérez Alonso, Cristina Fallarás, Itziar Castro, Tuices y Ana Bernal Triviño

La charla será a las 18.30 horas y se podrá seguir en nuestra web y en nuestras redes sociales.

8M - Tertulia feminista en Público
El cartel de la tertulia feminista del 8M en 'Público'. — PÚBLICO

MADRID

Este lunes 8 de marzo, Día de la Mujer Trabajadora, Público organiza una tertulia feminista online con unas invitadas especiales: la periodista Cristina Fallarás, la actriz Itziar Castro, la activista Tuices y la periodista Ana Bernal-Triviño. 

La charla estará moderada por Virginia Pérez Alonso, directora de Público. En este espacio se hará balance de los problemas que acarrea la pandemia de la covid-19 respecto al movimiento feminista, pero también recordando acontecimientos relevantes sobre el movimiento de las mujeres.

Se tratará más de una charla distendida, en la que las participantes hablarán de este difícil año de pandemia y confinamiento. Y en la que habrá espacio para reírse de ciertas situaciones y llorar con otras. Así, rememorarán el confinamiento, las quedadas virtuales, los aplausos y para qué sirvieron, las calles vacías o lo que las mujeres se han echado a sus espaldas (teletrabajo, hijos, dependientes, tareas del hogar, etc) durante estos meses.

También las clases telemáticas, las salidas a dar paseos en los primeros pasos de desconfinamiento, las mascarillas o las videollamadas con los familiares.

La tertulia será este lunes 8 de marzo a las 18.30 horas y se podrá seguir en nuestra web y en nuestras redes sociales.

