MADRID
Este lunes 8 de marzo, Día de la Mujer Trabajadora, Público organiza una tertulia feminista online con unas invitadas especiales: la periodista Cristina Fallarás, la actriz Itziar Castro, la activista Tuices y la periodista Ana Bernal-Triviño.
La charla estará moderada por Virginia Pérez Alonso, directora de Público. En este espacio se hará balance de los problemas que acarrea la pandemia de la covid-19 respecto al movimiento feminista, pero también recordando acontecimientos relevantes sobre el movimiento de las mujeres.
Se tratará más de una charla distendida, en la que las participantes hablarán de este difícil año de pandemia y confinamiento. Y en la que habrá espacio para reírse de ciertas situaciones y llorar con otras. Así, rememorarán el confinamiento, las quedadas virtuales, los aplausos y para qué sirvieron, las calles vacías o lo que las mujeres se han echado a sus espaldas (teletrabajo, hijos, dependientes, tareas del hogar, etc) durante estos meses.
También las clases telemáticas, las salidas a dar paseos en los primeros pasos de desconfinamiento, las mascarillas o las videollamadas con los familiares.
La tertulia será este lunes 8 de marzo a las 18.30 horas y se podrá seguir en nuestra web y en nuestras redes sociales.
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
