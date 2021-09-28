Estás leyendo: Quedan atrapados 39 trabajadores en una mina de Canadá a un kilómetro bajo tierra

Quedan atrapados 39 trabajadores en una mina de Canadá a un kilómetro bajo tierra

Los mineros se encuentran bien y saldrán a través de un sistema de escaleras secundario.

Mina donde se han quedado atrapados mineros en Canadá.-
Una imagen de la mina en la que se han quedado atrapados. Google Street View

sudbury (canadá)

Actualizado:

Un total de 39 mineros quedaron atrapados el pasado sábado en la mina de Totten en Sudbury, Ontario, Canadá, según ha informado este domingo la empresa Vale.

Los trabajadores se encuentran bien y trabajan ya para poder salir de la mina a través de un sistema de escaleras secundario, ha explicado Vale.

Una portavoz de la compañía, Danica Pagnutti, ha explicado que los mineros tendrán que subir por unas escaleras que cuentan con varios puntos de descanso. Están a entre 914 y 1.219 metros de profundidad, ha señalado Pagnutti.

El elevador de la mina tuvo un "incidente" el domingo debido a que cargaba una pieza demasiado grande de material que dañó el mecanismo, ha informado la televisión pública canadiense, CBC.

"Estamos haciendo absolutamente todo lo que podemos para garantizar la seguridad de los trabajadores. Estamos en contacto con las familias. Los trabajadores han podido hablar por teléfono con sus familias y siguen en contacto. Nos estamos concentrando en la seguridad de los trabajadores", ha indicado la portavoz.

