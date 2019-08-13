Las rachas de viento no permiten dar por controlado el incendio de Gran Canaria

El presidente del Gobierno de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres, ha admitido en la noche de este lunes que las rachas de viento de más de 50 km/h en la cumbre de Gran Canaria, donde asola el incendio que ha afectado a 1.500 hectáreas, no permiten dar por controlado el fuego tras los trabajos realizados a lo largo de este día tanto por medios aéreos como terrestres.
En estos momentos, el incendio forestal, que se declaró el sábado, está contenido, no hay llamas ni humo pero sí brasas que pueden reactivar el fuego por el viento que afecta a la zona.
Torres ha comentado en rueda de prensa que el incendio no se puede dar por controlado ni estabilizado hasta que no cambien las condiciones del viento pero ha apuntado que "hay buenos augurios" y las condiciones son totalmente diferentes a las que se presentaban en la noche anterior.
No obstante ha dicho que no está previsto que los evacuados puedan volver la noche del lunes a sus casas. Ha señalado asimismo que el plan de contingencia que se puso en marcha para las evacuaciones sigue vigente por si hicieran falta nuevos desalojos.
Unos 230 efectivos trabajan para contener el incendio en sus 23 kilómetros de perímetro y a primera hora de la mañana volverán a estar operativos los once helicópteros, el avión y los dos hidroaviones que han enfriado este lunes las casi 1500 hectáreas afectadas.
