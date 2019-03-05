El rapero Arkano protagoniza la campaña municipal 'Los cuidados no se improvisan'

El rapero Arkano protagoniza la campaña 'Los cuidados no se improvisan' que, en el contexto de las actividades programadas por el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, con motivo del Día Internacional de las Mujeres, el Área de Políticas de Género y Diversidad ha lanzado para sensibilizar sobre qué son los cuidados y su importancia para el sostenimiento de la vida.
La campaña apela a que esta responsabilidad sea compartida por toda la sociedad. De ahí que el 'claim' de la misma se acompañe de la frase "Los cuidados son de todos. Comparte, planifica, cuida". La idea central es que los cuidados no son solo 'hacer' determinadas tareas relacionadas con el hogar, la familia y el entorno de la vida cotidiana, sino también reservar el tiempo y el espacio mental para organizarse y planificarse.
Por eso, no se trata de que los hombres 'ayuden' en tareas concretas, ni siquiera de compartirlas en un reparto equitativo, "sino de que se involucren de igual a igual a la hora de organizarse".
La pieza principal es un vídeo de dos minutos y 40 segundos. Además, hay una versión corta y stories que resumen la idea central de la campaña. El concepto del vídeo es de la agencia Factor Moka, la productora encargada del rodaje, Central Films, y la realización de Pedro Lazaga. Se ha rodado en La Nave y los protagonistas son Arkano y Olaya Alcázar.
Arkano, que tiene el récord Guinness de improvisación (24 horas, 34 minutos y 27 segundos) busca en la campaña apelar a los hombres de cualquier edad y a esas mujeres que "nunca pueden desconectar porque llevan toda la gestión de los cuidados en la cabeza".
Arkano, nombre artístico de Guillermo Martínez, es un rapero freestyler polifacético. Acaba de publicar su primer libro y, comprometido con la sociedad, está a punto de estrenar Proyecto Arkano, un programa en RTVE producido por Jordi Évole y dedicado a los temas que interesan a los jóvenes.
Arkano está acompañado en el vídeo por Olaya Alcázar, cantante, compositora, pianista y actriz. Juntos han compuesto la letra y la música de la campaña, y aparecen ambos en el vídeo.
