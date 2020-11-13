El Rastro madrileño reabrirá el 22 de noviembre tras más de ocho meses de cierre y con la mitad de puestos

MADRID
El Rastro de Madrid reabrirá el domingo 22 de noviembre tras un cierre de ocho meses y medio propiciado por la crisis sanitaria, en primera instancia, y después por las posiciones enfrentadas entre el Gobierno municipal y las asociaciones de vendedores.
Fuentes del Ayuntamiento de Madrid han confirmado a Efe este viernes que, durante una reunión técnica entre los comerciantes y la Junta Municipal de Distrito de Centro, se ha decidido "con acuerdo de todas las partes" reabrir el histórico mercadillo la semana que viene, "siempre que las circunstancias sanitarias no lo impidan".
La última propuesta del Ayuntamiento, la quinta desde que empezaron las negociaciones, diseña un Rastro dividido en seis sectores, con 500 puestos (la mitad del total) y un aforo máximo de 2.700 personas.
También recoge la colocación de los puestos, con un sistema rotatorio de domingos y festivos, como habían solicitado los comerciantes al alegar que el público es diferente en función de si es domingo o festivo.
La portavoz municipal, Inmaculada Sanz, confirmó el jueves que el Ayuntamiento asumirá "excepcionalmente" tanto la contabilización de las personas que entran y salen del recinto habilitado para el mercadillo como el "balizamiento" de los puestos, aun defendiendo que "es un ámbito que correspondería realizar por parte de los comerciantes".
En un vídeo remitido a los medios, la portavoz de los comerciantes del Rastro Maika Torralbo ha celebrado el acuerdo, que según ha dicho va acompañado del "compromiso" del Ayuntamiento de que "esta situación es temporal".
"El Rastro es un lugar seguro", ha asegurado Torralbo, que ha invitado a los madrileños a acudir al mercadillo el día de su reapertura.
