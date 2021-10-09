El cono del volcán de La Palma se derrumba por su flanco norte

santa cruz de la palmaActualizado:
El Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias (Involcan) ha informado de que en la tarde del sábado se ha producido un nuevo derrumbe en la cara norte del volcán de La Palma. Se trata del segundo desprendimiento en ese flanco del cono en menos de 24h, pues en la noche del viernes se produjo otro desplome que se tradujo en nuevas coladas de lava.
Durante la jornada de este sábado, la colada que está situada más al noroeste y que discurre hacia la Calle Paraíso de El Paso perdió fuerza durante la mañana, por lo que no preocupa aunque se sigue monitorizando en todo momento.
Además, hay una segunda colada inmediatamente al sur de ésta que también ha perdido intensidad y una tercera que se está pegando a la colada principal y que es la que más preocupa porque hay una hondonada y la lava tardará en rellenarla entre 24 y 36 horas.
Finalmente, el 'dedo' de la colada sur no ha llegado al mar y se encuentra parada pero está creciendo en espesor, lo que supone que está cargando masa y en cualquier momento cogerá la inercia posible por el peso y avanzará hacia el mar.
