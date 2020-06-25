Estás leyendo: La Agencia Europea del Medicamento aprueba el uso del remdesivir como primer fármaco para tratar la covid-19

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Remdesivir La Agencia Europea del Medicamento aprueba el uso del remdesivir como primer fármaco para tratar la covid-19

La decisión está todavía en manos de la Comisión Europea. Este es el primer medicamento que pasa la evaluación estricta de la agencia médica.

Un tècnic de laboratori revisa una mostra de Remdesivir. REUTERS
Un técnico de laboratorio revisa una muestra de Remdesivir. REUTERS

madrid

Actualizado:

agencias

La Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA) ha recomendado este jueves, por primera vez desde comienzos de la pandemia, autorizar la venta de un fármaco conocido como Veklury (Remdesivir) para el tratamiento de la covid-19 en adultos y adolescentes de más de 12 años con neumonía.

Aunque la última decisión está todavía en manos de la Comisión Europea, este es el primer medicamento que pasa la evaluación estricta de la agencia médica, lo que se hizo "en un periodo excepcionalmente corto a través de un procedimiento de revisión continua", dada la emergencia de salud pública que supone el coronavirus.

Los médicos podrán recetar el medicamento, que se llamará Veklury, en Europa una vez que sea aprobada por la Comisión Europea, que generalmente sigue las recomendaciones de la agencia. Remdesivir ya ha sido aprobado para el uso de emergencia en pacientes gravemente enfermos en Estados Unidos, India y Corea del Sur, y ha recibido la aprobación total en Japón.

El remdesivir es un antiviral desarrollado por Gilead en 2014 para hacer frente a la epidemia de Ébola en África Occidental y que se ha mostrado efectivo frente a los coronavirus. Se fabrica en inyecciones que se administran por vía intravenosa. La autorización de emergencia de la FDA, la agencia estadounidense, sugería tratamientos de entre 5 y 10 días, dependiendo de la gravedad del paciente.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público