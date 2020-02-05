Reporteros sin Fronteras homenajea a la periodista Alicia Gómez Montano

madrid
Su repentina marcha todavía permanece reciente en la memoria de la profesión a la que dedicó 40 años de su vida. La periodista de RTVE Alicia Gómez Montano falleció el pasado 18 enero y este miércoles Reporteros sin Fronteras reunirá a sus compañeros y amigos para rendir un merecido homenaje a su larga trayectoria profesional.
El acto en memoria de Gómez Montano –que también cuenta con la colaboración de Casa de América, Renfe, Mujeres que transforman el mundo, la Fundación Canis Majoris y Amnistía Internacional– tendrá lugar este miércoles en la Casa de América (Marqués del Duero, nº2) a las 20 horas.
Los periodistas Fran Llorente y María Rosa Calaf presentarán el homenaje, en el que también participarán el presidente de Reporteros Sin Fronteras, Alfonso Armada; el miembro de la Fundación Canis Majoris, Raúl Alelú; la representante de Mujeres que Transforman el Mundo,Gina Aguiar; y compañeros de RTVE.
Entre todos ellos, recordarán la trayectoria de la periodista, que comenzó en la radio para después moverse definitivamente a la televisión, donde destaca su labor como directora y reportera de programas como Informe Semanal, entre otros. Además de su labor como periodista, también dedicó parte de su tiempo a la docencia como Doctora en Ciencias de la Información. Desde septiembre de 2018 era la Editoria de Igualdad en TVE y recientemente lideró el concurso público para dirigir la cadena en una candidatura que aspiraba a la renovación e independización de la misma.
