Residuos ilegales Malasia devuelve a España diez contenedores de residuos plásticos ilegales

Las autoridades del país han enviado más de 3.700 toneladas de plástico importado ilegalmente de 12 países, meses después de que el Gobierno malasio anunciara controles más estrictos para evitar la contaminación transfronteriza.

Imagen de archivo de contenedores repletos de plástico en Puerto Klang en Selangor (Malasia). EFE/ Fazry Ismail

Las autoridades de Malasia han devuelto a sus países de origen 150 contenedores con más de 3.700 toneladas de plástico importado ilegalmente de 12 países, incluido España, informaron este lunes fuentes oficiales.

El envío se produce meses después de que el Gobierno malasio anunciara controles más estrictos para evitar la importación ilegal de residuos y enviara el pasado mayo un primer cargamento de cinco contenedores de vuelta a España.

"El Gobierno continuará luchando con la contaminación transfronteriza", indicó la ministra malasia de Medio Ambiente, Yeo Bee Yin, en su cuenta de Twitter.

Desde que China prohibió la importación de residuos plásticos en 2018, el tráfico se desvió en gran parte a países del Sudeste Asiático

De los 150 contenedores, 43 fueron enviados a Francia, 42 a Reino Unido, 17 a Estados Unidos, 11 a Canadá y 10 a España, así como nueve a Hong Kong , cinco a  Japón, cuatro a Singapur, tres a Portugal y China, y uno a Bangladesh, Sri Lanka y Lituania.

Desde que China prohibió la importación de residuos plásticos en 2018, el tráfico se desvió en gran parte a países del Sudeste Asiático como Malasia, Filipinas e Indonesia.

El pasado mayo, el Gobierno malasio anunció su intención de devolver a sus países de origen decenas de contenedores con miles de toneladas de plástico importados ilegalmente.

Otros países como Filipinas e Indonesia también se comprometieron a devolver los residuos ilegales llegados a sus puertos desde países desarrollados.

El Convenio de Basilea impone estrictos límites y controles a la exportación de residuos, incluido el plástico, desde países desarrollados a otros menos desarrollados.

Este acuerdo, que entró en vigor en 1992, nació con el objetivo de reducir el "colonialismo tóxico", es decir, el envío de residuos contaminantes de países ricos a pobres, lo que algunos países han pedido que se prohíba totalmente.

