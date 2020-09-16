Resines denuncia el cierre de una oficina de la Seguridad Social: "Me niegan el paso"

Desde el 25 de junio es posible solicitar cita previa en las oficinas de la Seguridad Social, aunque con un aforo limitado y con pocas posibilidades de encontrar una fecha disponible en las capitales de provincia, al menos esa era la situación hace un par de meses, según la UGT, y parece que no ha cambiado. Así lo comprobaba el actor Antonio Resines este miércoles al convocar a los medios en una de las oficinas públicas para denunciar que la sede estuviera cerrada y que su página web no funcionara.

"He solicitado hablar con el director de la sucursal, pero me niegan el paso. Este edificio es público, es de la Administración del Estado", ha manifestado el actor indignado ante la sucursal de la Seguridad Social. "Me gustaría que alguien me contestase porque toda esta gente que está aquí está esperando a que les den una cita", denunciaba ante las cámaras.

Desde la Seguridad Social responden que "todas las oficinas estás abiertas" y recuerdan que es obligatorio "pedir cita previa", según informan fuentes consultadas por el equipo de La Sexta. Por su parte, Resines recuerda que todas las personas que van a estas oficinas, que en la grabación estaban fueran del edificio, están ahí porque necesitan "el dinero para cualquier tipo de cuestión" como las "jubilaciones o las pensiones" y exige que se les responda ya que "nadie les contesta el teléfono", ha asegurado.