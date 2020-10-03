Estás leyendo: Cuatro detenidos y 200 sancionados en una fiesta en un chalet de Madrid tras la aplicación de las restricciones

Las 200 personas han sido denunciadas por incumplimiento de las nuevas restricciones, que entraron en vigor anoche a las 22.00 horas; y los detenidos por desobediencia y resistencia a agentes de la autoridad.

200 sancionados y cuatro detenidos tras las nuevas restricciones en Madrid / EFE
madrid

Actualizado:

efe

La Policía Nacional ha propuesto para sanción a 200 personas y ha detenido a cuatro individuos que estaban de fiesta en un chalet en el barrio madrileño de Aravaca, según informan a Efe fuentes policiales.

Las 200 personas han sido denunciadas por incumplimiento de las nuevas restricciones, que entraron en vigor anoche a las 22.00 horas; y los detenidos, de entre 26 y 36 años, por desobediencia y resistencia a agentes de la autoridad.

Al respecto, los hechos se produjeron durante la madrugada de cuando los vecinos alertaron al 091 de una fiesta en un chalet.

Cuando los policías llegaron, algunos infractores, en grupos de 50, trataron de abandonar la finca acometiendo a los agentes, que arrestaron a cuatro de ellos por resistencia y desobediencia.

