El Ejecutivo de coalición pretende generar empleo en la llamada España vaciada e impulsar incentivos para la descarbonización en estas zonas del país.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. Chema Moya / EFE

El Gobierno destinará 10.000 millones del plan de recuperación europeo para luchar contra la despoblación y llevar la innovación y sostenibilidad a la España rural, con 130 medidas en diez ejes de actuación que persiguen también garantizar la igualdad de derechos y de género en esas zonas.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha presentado este sábado el plan en un acto celebrado en la Moncloa con la asistencia de alcaldes y alcaldesas, así como emprendedores de pequeños municipios, afirmando que la "batalla" del Gobierno "contra la despoblación y por lo rural es sincera, decidida y comprometida hasta el final".

Según ha expuesto, los principales objetivos del plan son garantizar esa igualdad, también en el aspecto social, crear oportunidades de emprendimiento en esas áreas, también en el campo de la descarbonización y la lucha contra el cambio climático, un aspecto que, según ha afirmado, debe liderar la España rural.

