Roban un coche con un niño de cinco años dentro en Sevilla y lo abandonan a la media hora

Los hechos sucedieron en la puerta de una guardería cuando la madre del niño fue a recoger a otra hija al centro, momento que aprovechó el ladrón para llevarse el vehículo.

30/09/2021 Policía Nacional
Varios agentes de Policía Nacional. Eduardo Sanz / Europa Press

La Policía busca al autor del robo de un coche con un niño de cinco años en su interior que tuvo lugar el pasado miércoles en la puerta de una guardería en Villanueva del Ariscal, en Sevilla. 

El vehículo fue abandonado media hora después a las afueras de esa misma localidad, con el menor en perfecto estado. 

El aviso a la Policía llegó hacia las 14.15 horas e informaban de que una mujer había bajado del coche para recoger a su hija pequeña y en ese instante le robaron el coche. 

La madre ha declarado que dejó a su hijo con el coche arrancado porque el pequeño tenía una pierna inmovilizada y era complicado que se bajase para recoger a su hermana. 

Al salir de la guardería la mujer vio que no estaban ni el coche ni el niño y se produjeron escenas de tensión y el consiguiente aviso a la Policía Local, que se desplazó hasta el lugar al igual que la Guardia Civil. 

El ladrón abandonó el coche con el pequeño en perfecto estado y se llevó algunos objetos

Media hora más tarde los agentes de seguridad encontraron el vehículo a las afueras del pueblo con el niño dentro sin ningún daño pero con varios objetos sustraídos. 

Testigos de los hechos han informado de que el presunto autor de los hechos es un joven de unos 25 años con tez morena y que llevaba una gorra. 

Ahora la Guardia Civil ha abierto una investigación para identificar al autor de los hechos. 

