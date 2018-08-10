La Mesa y portavoces de la Comisión Mixta (Congreso-Senado) para el Control Parlamentario de RTVE se reunirá este viernes 10 de agosto en el Congreso, en sesión extraordinaria, para la calificación y cumplimiento de los requisitos de los 101 candidatos que se han presentado a presidir la Corporación.
Según han confirmado fuentes parlamentarias, en la reunión se debatirán los requisitos establecidos en el punto primero de la resolución adoptada por las Mesas del Congreso y del Senado el pasado 10 de julio, por la que se aprueban las normas para la renovación de los miembros del Consejo de Administración de RTVE por parte de las solicitudes presentadas para ser elegido como miembro del Consejo de Administración de RTVE.
Aunque no es habitual que en agosto haya actividad parlamentaria, se ha habilitado con el fin de poder cumplir los plazos previstos en el concurso público para renovar el Consejo de Administración de la Corporación.
Previamente al encuentro se reunirá el Comité de Expertos constituido para evaluar la idoneidad de los candidatos, que ascienden a un total de 101, según señalaron fuentes del citado Comité al término de la reunión celebrada el pasado 3 de agosto.
En dicha reunión, se aprobó el baremo que se tendría en cuenta para elegir al mejor aspirante, cuyo aspecto más valorado será el proyecto que presente, además de otras cuestiones como la experiencia profesional o la formación académica.
La lista definitiva de candidatos se publicará previsiblemente en el BOE a principios de septiembre y el Comité Expertos se reunirá posteriormente, en principio, el próximo 7 de septiembre, cuando empezarán sus trabajos, que durarán cerca de dos meses, según las estimaciones iniciales.
El Comité de Expertos para renovación de RTVE —formado por 17 miembros nombrados por los partidos— ha sido designado para examinar a los aspirantes que, por concurso público, se han presentado para formar el nuevo Consejo. Los más destacados para el Comité pasarán después por la Comisión de nombramientos del Congreso y posteriormente deberán ser nombrados por las Cortes.
