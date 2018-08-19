Público
Público

RTVE Víctor Arribas no presentará "La noche en 24h" la próxima temporada

Arribas presentaba este programa nocturno de la cadena pública de información continua desde septiembre de 2016 y antes colaboraba en el mismo como analista político.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Víctor Arribas. RTVE

Víctor Arribas. RTVE

El periodista Víctor Arribas no presentará la próxima temporada "La noche en 24 horas", según han confirmado fuentes de RTVE.

Víctor Arribas presentaba este programa nocturno de la cadena pública de información continua desde septiembre de 2016 y antes colaboraba en el mismo como analista político.

En su cuenta de Twitter, Arribas —Antena de Oro 2002 y Antena de Plata en 1996 y 2007, según recuerda en la red social— ha dado las gracias a sus seguidores que lamentan que deje de presentar el programa.

"No puedo agradecer uno a uno los mensajes de apoyo y cariño que he visto desde ayer. Pero tenéis todos mi agradecimiento emocionado", ha dicho.

Etiquetas