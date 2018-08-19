El periodista Víctor Arribas no presentará la próxima temporada "La noche en 24 horas", según han confirmado fuentes de RTVE.
Víctor Arribas presentaba este programa nocturno de la cadena pública de información continua desde septiembre de 2016 y antes colaboraba en el mismo como analista político.
En su cuenta de Twitter, Arribas —Antena de Oro 2002 y Antena de Plata en 1996 y 2007, según recuerda en la red social— ha dado las gracias a sus seguidores que lamentan que deje de presentar el programa.
"No puedo agradecer uno a uno los mensajes de apoyo y cariño que he visto desde ayer. Pero tenéis todos mi agradecimiento emocionado", ha dicho.
No puedo agradecer uno a uno los mensajes de apoyo y cariño que he visto desde ayer.— Victor Arribas (@v_arribas) 18 de agosto de 2018
Pero tenéis todos mi agradecimiento emocionado.
Un saludo!
