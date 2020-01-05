RTVE ha vuelto a ser la opción preferida por la ciudadanía, desde la pasada votación en julio de 2019, para seguir la primera jornada de investidura del candidato Pedro Sánchez con un total 7.982.000 de espectadores en la sesión de tarde y hasta 4.389.000 por la mañana.
Una media de 1.442.000 personas vieron el debate parlamentario en la franja de la tarde –de 16.00 a 21.00 horas– en su emisión de La 1 y Canal 24 Horas, mientras que la sesión de la mañana –de 09.00 a 15.00 horas–, alcanzó 648.000 espectadores en La 1 y 408.000 en el Canal 24 Horas, ha informado TVE.
La primera edición del Telediario de Fin de Semana registró un total de 1,6 millones de espectadores y alcanzó un 12,4% de cuota de pantalla.
La cadena pública ya fue líder de audiencia en la primera votación de investidura del pasado 23 de julio. Antes del debate, Los desayunos de TVE reunieron 267.000 espectadores y 14,8% de cuota.
