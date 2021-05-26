Estás leyendo: Salen a subasta las obras de 'Muelle', el Banksy de la Movida madrileña, pionero del grafiti en España

Salen a subasta las obras de 'Muelle', el Banksy de la Movida madrileña, pionero del grafiti en España

Juan Carlos Argüello fue imagen del arte urbano de los 80. Quince de sus obras se ponen este miércoles a la venta.

Uno de los grafitis de 'Muelle' que se pondrán a subasta en la casa Durán, con un precio de salida de 3.000 euros.
Uno de los grafitis de 'Muelle' que se pondrán a subasta en la casa Durán, con un precio de salida de 3.000 euros. Cedido por Casa Durán

Juan Carlos Argüello (1965-1995) fue un artista español, pionero del arte callejero de los 80 en Madrid. El Banksy español dejó su firma, 'Muelle', impresa en decenas de muros de la capital. Sus descoloridos grafitis perviven sin él (murió de cáncer con 29 años) y son la prueba de un tiempo de libertad y creación que ahora se reivindica en una subasta que pondrá a la venta quince de sus mejores obras. 

Nacido en el barrio de Campamento, fue batería del grupo 'Salida de Emergencia' y su apodo y firma se lo debe a una anécdota ocurrida en su adolescencia, cuando tuneó su bicicleta con un muelle de amortiguador. Comenzó pintando los muros de su barrio, que muy pronto se le quedó pequeño

Registró su firma en 1985 contra plagios. Quiso evitar a toda costa que su firma, que rápidamente se hizo famosa en Madrid, se comercializara. Denunció al Ayuntamiento por incluirla en un cartel publicitario y rechazó una oferta de una marca de colchones que quería usarla en sus 'spots' de cinco millones de pesetas.

En 1990 se emitió en TVE el documental "Mi firma en las paredes" y poco después Argüello participó en ARCO. Ahora la casa Durán pone a la venta (y contra las ideas que defendió el grafitero para su arte) 15 de sus obras con un precio inicial de subasta de entre los 1.500 y los 6.000 euros. 

'Muelle' quería hacer "una multinacional del grafiti. Se puede enfocar culturalmente, aunque en realidad es una marca, y esto puede convertirse en lo que yo llamo una historia carismática", le dijo al fiscal tras ser detenido en 1987 por pintar el Oso y el Madriño de Sol, según señala El País.

El año 1992 fue el del cese de su actividad artística y su vuelta a la música. Murió tres años después pero su legado pervive en el Café Popular de Montera, en el bar La Mancha, en el Círculo de Bellas Artes, en los locales de ensayo de la calle Tablada y en otros tantos rincones de Madrid.

