El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha cerrado la puerta al confinamiento domiciliario y ha pedido a las Comunidades Autónomas esperar un plazo de al menos "dos o tres semanas" para evaluar las medidas que han ido adaptando con el fin de frenar la propagación del virus en esta segunda ola de la pandemia.
"Hay margen para la toma de medidas adicionales", ha recalcado Illa en una rueda de prensa después de reunirse con todos los consejeros de Sanidad de los gobiernos autonómicos en el Consejo Interterritorial de Salud.
Ante la petición de algunos ejecutivos autonómicos de adecuar el estado de alarma para que pudieran decretar un confinamiento domiciliario, el ministro de Sanidad ha insitido en que lo primero es analizar la eficacia de algunas de las medidas aplicadas, como los confinamientos perimetrales de las autonomías y el toque de queda, antes de tomar nuevas iniciativas.
El ministro ha puesto como ejemplo el cierre de la hostelería en las regiones de Asturias, Castilla y León, Navarra, Murcia y Galicia que ya lo han anunciado. "Para ver el efecto del cierre de hostelería y restauración hay que evaluarlo desde que se produjo el cierre del sector, no podemos valorarlo dos días después porque no hay tiempo a medir el posible efecto, hay que esperar dos o tres semanas", ha explicado el ministro.
Un tiempo, según ha explicado, está recomendado por el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón y el comité de expertos que se reúne con él.
Sobre el toque de queda, el Gobierno recuerda que cada región puede hacerlo en la franja entre las diez y las doce de la noche. Asimismo, Illa ha recordado que el estado de alarma recoge que los gobiernos autonómicos tienen la potestad desde el 9 de noviembre para mantener o levantar esta norma, una medida que han decido prorrogar comunidades como Castilla y León o Castilla- La Mancha.
