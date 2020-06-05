Estás leyendo: Un hombre mata a su madre y hiere a su padre en Alicante

San Vicente del Raspeig Un hombre mata a su madre y hiere a su padre en Alicante

Los hechos ocurrieron en la casa familiar de San Vicente del Raspeig y el presunto parricida se encuentra detenido.

Vivienda situada en el numero 26 de la calle Reyes Católicos de San Vicente del Raspeig, donde un hombre de 30 años ha matado presuntamente a su madre y ha herido de gravedad a su padre con un arma blanca, la pasada noche. EFE/MORELL

madrid

EFE

Un individuo de 30 años ha matado presuntamente a su madre y ha herido de gravedad a su padre con un arma blanca la pasada noche en una vivienda familiar de San Vicente del Raspeig en Alicante (ver mapa).

Según han informado fuentes de la investigación, el supuesto parricida, que es español al igual que las víctimas, ha sido detenido y se halla en los calabozos de la comandancia de la Guardia Civil, en Alicante.

El suceso ocurrió sobre las 23.30 horas de ayer en la vivienda familiar situada en el número 26 de la calle Reyes Católicos de San Vicente del Raspeig en circunstancias que se investigan, y la madre contaba con 67 años mientras que el padre tiene 66.

La madre falleció y el padre evoluciona favorablemente

Los primeros en llegar al domicilio fueron efectivos de la policía local y de una ambulancia del SAMU, y encontraron al padre con una incisión por arma blanca en el cuello intentando taponar la herida que había sufrido su esposa.

Los médicos del SAMU no pudieron evitar que la mujer falleciera y trasladaron al padre al hospital. El herido, permanece en el Hospital General de Alicante, donde se encuentra estable en principio.

El presunto parricida ha sido arrestado

El hijo y presunto parricida huyó del domicilio al volante de su coche y fue localizado horas después, durante la pasada madrugada, por la Policía Nacional en una calle del barrio de Juan XXIII, en la zona norte de la capital, donde fue arrestado.

El arma homicida supuestamente utilizada en el crimen fue encontrada por los agentes en el interior del coche.

