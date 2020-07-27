Sanidad cifra en 12.829 los nuevos contagios en los últimos siete días

madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha informado de 855 nuevos diangósticos de COVID-19 en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 922 del viernes. Así, la cifra oficial de fallecidos desde el inicio de la pandemia se sitúa en 278.782. En las últimas dos semanas, 7.645 personas han iniciado síntomas de coronavirus y han sido diangosticados, 2.303 solo en los últimos siete días. Según estos datos, la cifra de nuevos contagios alcanza los 12.829 en los últimos siete días.
De los 855 nuevos contagios, 31 se han producido en Andalucía, 474 en Aragón, cinco en Asturias, cuatro en Baleares, dos en Canarias, cinco en Cantabria, uno en Castilla-La Mancha, 71 en Cataluña, 20 en Comunidad Valenciana, tres en Extremadura, nueve en Galicia, 53 en Galicia, siete en Murcia, 94 en Navarra y 76 en País Vasco.
Además, su informe de este lunes recoge dos muertes más que el viernes, para un total de 28.434. En los últimos siete días, han fallecido en España seis personas con COVID-19: uno en Andalucía, dos en Castilla y León, dos en Madrid y uno en País Vasco.
Por otra parte, en la última semana han ingresado en hospitales 349 personas (126.497 en total): 38 en Andalucía, 118 en Aragón, dos en Asturias, ocho en Baleares, 13 en Canarias, dos en Cantabria, tres en Castilla-La Mancha, 19 en Castilla y León, 22 en Cataluña, 30 en Comunidad Valenciana, siete en Extremadura, nueve en Galicia, 38 en Madrid, tres en Murcia, 15 en Navarra, 21 en País Vasco y uno en La Rioja.
Y 12 nuevos ingresos en unidades de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), con 11.748 desde que el coronavirus llegó a España: dos en Andalucía, dos en Aragón, uno en Cantabria, uno en Castilla-La Mancha, uno en Castilla y León, dos en Cataluña, uno en Extremadura, uno en Galicia y uno en País Vasco.
