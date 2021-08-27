Sanidad decreta 84.000 muertes por covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia y registra un incremento de contagios en 24 horas

Los datos sobre la incidencia del coronavirus en nuestro país hechos públicos este viernes por el Ministerio de Sanidad registran un incremento de los contagios en las úlimas 24 horas en relación a las cifras de este jueves. Los nuevos contagios ascienden a 9.489 personas frente a los 7.115 registrados el día anterior, lo que supone un incremento de 2.374 nuevos infectados. Sin embargo en las últimas 24 horas se ha producido un leve descenso de los fallecimientos, que han sido 139 frente a los 171 registrados este jueves. Los datos oficiales reconocen un total de 84.000 muertes por coronavirus en España desde que comenzó la pandemia.
La incidencia acumulada vuele a bajar 12 puntos y se sitúa en los 264 casos por 100.000 habitantes en los últimos 14 días. En total, 4.831.809 personas se han contagiado
