PSdeG, BNG, Común da Esquerda y En Marea muestran unidad frente a "una Xunta que hace oídos sordos" al "clamor popular"

Manifestación convocada por SOS Sanidade Pública en Santiago de Compostela | EP
Manifestación exigiendo la reapertura del paritorio del Hospital Comarcal de Verín, una de la política sanitaria más polémicas del gobierno de Feijoo.

santiago de compostela

Actualizado:

europa press

Miles de personas se manifiestan en la capital gallega en contra del "deterioro" y "desmantelamiento" de la sanidad pública gallega que ha implantado "el Gobierno de Feijóo en once años de mandato".

Sociedad civil, profesionales sanitarios y todos los partidos de la oposición del Parlamento gallego -PSdeG, BNG, Grupo Común da Esquerda y En Marea- han salido a la calle "unidos" frente a "una Xunta que hace oídos sordos" a las reivindicaciones del "clamor popular".

Representantes de SOS Sanidade Pública y de los distintos partidos políticos, así como miles de gallegos y gallegas protestan hoy para conseguir una sanidad "universal, equitativa, eficaz y accesible" independientemente de si residen en una zona rural o urbana.

Gritos de "Feijóo dimisión" o "Verín non se pecha" han protagonizado los primeros pasos de esta manifestación que empieza en la Alameda de Santiago y acabará, previsiblemente, en la Praza da Quintana.

