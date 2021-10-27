Estás leyendo: Sanidad mantiene los aforos deportivos al 100% al aire libre y al 80% en interiores

Público
Público

Sanidad mantiene los aforos deportivos al 100% al aire libre y al 80% en interiores

El Ministerio de Sanidad y las comunidades autónomas han acordado que estos aforos estén vigentes hasta el 30 de noviembre.

La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, en una fotografía de archivo.
La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, en una fotografía de archivo. Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

El Ministerio de Sanidad y las comunidades han acordado este miércoles mantener los aforos vigentes en eventos deportivos: al 100% en recintos abiertos y de un máximo del 80% en instalaciones cerradas, según han informado a Efe fuentes autonómicas. La decisión se ha tomado en el Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud y estos aforos se mantendrán al menos hasta el 30 de noviembre.

El acuerdo mantiene también la obligatoriedad del uso de mascarillas, la prohibición de fumar tanto en exteriores como en interiores y el consumo de alimentos o bebidas, salvo agua.

Son medidas comunes y de mínimos. Es decir, todas las comunidades están obligadas a cumplir con ellas y las autonomías solo pueden reducir más los aforos si creen que es necesario para controlar la pandemia en su región.

Esto supone que, en principio, no hay ningún cambio sobre las medidas adoptadas el pasado 29 de septiembre. Entonces se decidió que las medidas se revisarían a finales de octubre. Ahora se ha acordado que volverán a debatirse cuando termine el mes de noviembre.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público