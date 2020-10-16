Estás leyendo: Sanidad notifica 15.186 nuevos casos, récord de la segunda ola

Público
Público

Emergencia sanitaria Sanidad notifica 15.186 nuevos casos, récord de la segunda ola

En las últimas 24 horas se han detectado 6.591 nuevos positivos y 222 muertes más. La cifra global de contagios en España se eleva ya a 936.560 desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Prueba PCR
Una enfermera realiza de una prueba PCR. (BRAIS LORENZO | EFE)

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad 15.186 nuevos casos de covid-19, 6.591 en las últimas 24 horas, lo que supone un leve descenso con respecto a los 6.603 diagnosticados ayer. La cifra global de contagios en España se eleva ya a 936.560 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las cifras oficiales.

En la última semana, han fallecido 575 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España, un gran aumento en comparación con los 494 notificados este jueves. Hasta 33.775 personas con PCR positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España. En el informe de este viernes se han añadido nuevos fallecimientos.

En total de 3.298 personas han precisado de hospitalización por coronavirus en los pasados siete días (161.120 desde el comienzo de la pandemia) y 214 en Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), para una cifra conjunta de 14.510 desde febrero.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público