Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad 15.186 nuevos casos de covid-19, 6.591 en las últimas 24 horas, lo que supone un leve descenso con respecto a los 6.603 diagnosticados ayer. La cifra global de contagios en España se eleva ya a 936.560 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las cifras oficiales.
En la última semana, han fallecido 575 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España, un gran aumento en comparación con los 494 notificados este jueves. Hasta 33.775 personas con PCR positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España. En el informe de este viernes se han añadido nuevos fallecimientos.
En total de 3.298 personas han precisado de hospitalización por coronavirus en los pasados siete días (161.120 desde el comienzo de la pandemia) y 214 en Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), para una cifra conjunta de 14.510 desde febrero.
