Estás leyendo: Sanidad notifica cinco muertes y 134 nuevos casos en el último día

Público
Público

Sanidad notifica cinco muertes y 134 nuevos casos en el último día

En los pasados siete días han fallecido 24 personas. La cifra total se eleva a 28.368.

02/07/2020.- El director del Centro de Emergencias y Alertas Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida este jueves en Madrid para hablar de los últimos datos de la evolución de la pandemia del coronavirus - EFE/Luca Piergiovanni
El director del Centro de Emergencias y Alertas Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, durante la rueda de prensa para hablar de los últimos datos de la evolución de la pandemia. - EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

madrid

europa press

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado cinco muertes con covid-19 en las últimas 24 horas, dato que se reduce levemente en comparación con los ocho fallecidos que informó el miércoles; así, la cifra total se eleva a 28.368. Además, se han diagnosticado 134 nuevos positivos, 15 menos que ayer.

Asimismo, en los pasados siete días han fallecido 24 personas: dos en Andalucía, dos en Castilla-La Mancha, tres en Castilla y León, cuatro en Catalunya, nueve en Madrid, tres en País Vasco y una en Navarra.

Además, se han diagnosticado 134 nuevos positivos, en comparación con los 149 del miércoles: 15 en Andalucía, 26 en Aragón, uno en Baleares, uno en Cantabria, tres en Castilla-La Mancha, 28 en Catalunya, 10 en Comunidad Valenciana, seis en Extremadura, siete en Galicia, 25 en Madrid, dos en Murcia, ocho en Navarra, uno en País Vasco y uno en La Rioja.

Desde el inicio de la pandemia el número de casos de coronavirus en España se sitúa en 250.103. Hasta 1.065 pacientes han iniciado síntomas de covid-19 en las últimas dos semanas, 297 en la última semana, cifras similares a las de este miércoles.

Por otra parte, se han producido 136 hospitalizaciones (125.217 en total) en los pasados siete días: once en Andalucía, doce en Aragón, uno en Baleares, dos en Cantabria, seis en Castilla-La Mancha, quince en Castilla y León, veinte en Cataluña, ocho en Comunidad Valenciana, dos en Extremadura, dos en Galicia, 43 en Madrid, diez en Murcia, dos en Navarra, uno en País Vasco y uno en La Rioja. Así como 11 ingresos en Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos (11.667 en total): dos en Castilla-La Mancha, tres en Castilla y León, tres en Catalunya y tres en Madrid.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público