Estás leyendo: Sanidad permitirá la apertura de piscinas en verano

Público
Público

Desescalada Sanidad permitirá la apertura de piscinas en verano

"No hay evidencia de que el virus que causa covid-19 pueda transmitirse a las personas a través del agua en piscinas, jacuzzis o spas", reza el documento de Sanidad.

Un hombre nadando, en una imagen de archivo. / PIXABAY
Un hombre nadando, en una imagen de archivo. / PIXABAY

madrid

Actualizado:

público

El ministerio de Sanidad publica una serie de recomendaciones para la apertura de las piscinas en verano. "No hay evidencia de que el virus que causa covid-19 pueda transmitirse a las personas a través del agua en piscinas, jacuzzis o spas", reza el texto publicado por Sanidad. En el documento, el ministerio publica una serie de recomendaciones para su apertura, en la que se destaca una constante limpieza y desinfección de las instalaciones, así como un límite de aforo. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú